Record $417M award in lawsuit linking baby powder to cancer

FILE - In this April 19, 2010, file photo, Johnson's baby powder is squeezed from its container. On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, a Los Angeles County Superior Court spokeswoman confirmed that a jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that the talc in the company's iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo