Hiker on Mount Washington suffers medical emergency

A New York man hiking on New Hampshire's Mount Washington has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency.
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uWQK88 ) 60-year-old Mark Winkler, of Pleasantville, New York, fell ill while hiking with a group on Mount Washington Sunday afternoon. Members of his group called 911.
First responders stabilized Winkler before transporting him to a helicopter. Winkler was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
No further information was available.
