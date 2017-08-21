News

Hiker on Mount Washington suffers medical emergency

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 2:05 AM

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H.

A New York man hiking on New Hampshire's Mount Washington has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency.

WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uWQK88 ) 60-year-old Mark Winkler, of Pleasantville, New York, fell ill while hiking with a group on Mount Washington Sunday afternoon. Members of his group called 911.

First responders stabilized Winkler before transporting him to a helicopter. Winkler was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

No further information was available.

