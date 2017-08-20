Agencies plan 1st Feliciana Wildlife Expo next month

Several Louisiana agencies are planning a day-long event featuring wildlife presentations and demonstrations next month.
The first Feliciana Wildlife Expo is scheduled Sept. 16 at The LSU AgCenter Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station near Clinton.
A news release Friday said there's a 7 a.m. nature walk and speakers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on topics including Louisiana snakes, deer diseases, deer netting, butchering techniques and chemicals that can kill feral hogs.
The event is organized by the AgCenter, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Bob R. Jones Wildlife Research Institute and the East Feliciana Tourist Commission.
It's free, with public parking be available at the entrances on Idlewild Road and Gross Road.
More information is available at 225-683-5848, online at http://bit.ly/2vJERBf or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BRJWRI/ .
