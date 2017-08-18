California tightens rules on popular pesticide for farmers

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 29, 2014 file photo, Pinot Noir grapes just picked are shown in a bin in Napa, Calif. California regulators say they're tightening the rules on a pesticide popular with farmers over new health concerns. The California Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, that it's targeting chlorpyrifos. Farmers use it to kill pests that attack many crops like grapes, almonds and cotton. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo