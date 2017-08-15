Wildlife officials determine bald eagle had lead poisoning

This photo provided by the Humane Animal Rescue shows the x-rays of a bald eagle. Pennsylvania wildlife officials say the bald eagle that is suffering from lead poisoning is in guarded condition. The bird was letting people get close to it on a wildlife trail near Apollo over the weekend. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports it was taken to a wildlife center in Saegertown, where blood tests confirmed it had lead poisoning. Humane Animal Rescue via AP)