Merck, Under Armour, Intel CEOs resign from Trump panel

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, speaks during a meeting with manufacturing executives at the White House in Washington, including Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, center, and Ford CEO Mark Fields. Frazier is resigning from the President’s American Manufacturing Council citing "a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism." Frazier's resignation comes shortly after a violent confrontation between white supremacists and protesters in Charlottesville, Va. Trump is being criticized for not explicitly condemning the white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo