News

Detroit events mark 25th anniversary of perinatology center

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 9:39 AM

DETROIT

Events are planned in Detroit to mark the 25th anniversary of a national research facility focusing on infant mortality.

A reception on Tuesday kicks off three days of lectures and other events related to the anniversary of the Perinatology Research Branch . They are presented by Wayne State University and the Detroit Medical Center.

The branch of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development was created by an act of Congress. It deals with pre-term birth and other complications of pregnancy that are the leading causes of infant death.

Officials say roughly 25,000 women have participated in research and received care by faculty members. Among their successes: leading a study that found the use of progesterone can reduce pre-term birth rates by 40 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Solar eclipse an example of the 'universe in motion'

Solar eclipse an example of the 'universe in motion' 1:14

Solar eclipse an example of the 'universe in motion'
Jason Aldean's 1:07

Jason Aldean's "The Only Way I Know" Live in Macon
Jason Aldean's opening song during hometown benefit concert 0:56

Jason Aldean's opening song during hometown benefit concert

View More Video