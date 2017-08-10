Pope Francis to Belgian Catholics: Stop offering euthanasia

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017 file photo, Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience, in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican. The Vatican has said on Thursday, Aug. 10 that Pope Francis has ordered a Belgian Catholic charity to stop offering euthanasia in its psychiatric hospitals. In May, the Brothers of Charity group announced it would allow doctors to perform euthanasia at its 15 psychiatric hospitals in Belgium, one of only two countries - along with the Netherlands - where doctors are legally allowed to kill people with mental health problems, at their request. Andrew Medichini, file AP Photo