News

Loggerhead sea turtle released after rehab

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 6:23 AM

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J.

A loggerhead sea turtle that was rescued in Virginia has been released back into the ocean after undergoing rehabilitation in New Jersey.

Humphrey flapped its flippers and headed into the surf in Point Pleasant Beach on Tuesday.

The turtle was found suffering from a lung infection in Virginia on Christmas Eve. It was transferred to New Jersey's Sea Turtle Recovery in Essex County in May and is the first turtle treated there.

No one is sure whether Humphrey is a male or female because it hasn't matured enough.

The recovery center tagged Humphrey so it can keep track of its whereabouts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Annual garbage bill is unfair, Macon official says

Annual garbage bill is unfair, Macon official says 1:11

Annual garbage bill is unfair, Macon official says
Theft suspects abandon car on I-475 0:55

Theft suspects abandon car on I-475
Accusations fly at Warner Robins City Council meeting 2:45

Accusations fly at Warner Robins City Council meeting

View More Video