News

New Mexico board suspends cancer doctor's license

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 6:13 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

A state licensing board has suspended the medical license of a Las Cruces cancer physician over allegation of subpar care and not maintaining required records.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (https://goo.gl/1TmBF5) the New Mexico Medical Board last month issued an immediate suspension of the license of Bishnu Rauth — an oncologist who operated New Hope Cancer.

The suspension comes after several patients complained about poor care they received under Rauth. Records show he's also currently facing two malpractice lawsuits.

The state medical board says Rauth failed to provide "patient treatment protocol within the standard of care" and maintain accurate medical records.

Attorney Paul Kennedy, who was representing Rauth in connection to the medical board actions, declined to comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Resident talks about storm and damage

Resident talks about storm and damage 0:43

Resident talks about storm and damage
Fried green tomato potato chip could win man $1 million 1:35

Fried green tomato potato chip could win man $1 million
'They're too cute to get rid of,' said owners of over 20 goats 1:53

'They're too cute to get rid of,' said owners of over 20 goats

View More Video