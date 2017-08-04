Homeless and on heroin, but turned away from treatment

In this Monday, July 24, 2017 photo, Steven Kemp, who is addicted to heroin and is homeless, speaks with The Associated Press after meeting with a Philly Restart representative for help to obtain an identification card in Philadelphia. As an opioid epidemic ravages the nation, small but vulnerable populations of homeless people who are seeking respite from their addictions are sometimes turned away from the country's already threadbare system of drug treatment centers because they do not have valid photo identification Matt Rourke AP Photo