Lions TE Michael Roberts has tattoos that tell quite a tale

In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 photo, Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts talks after NFL football training camp in Allen Park, Mich. Roberts, a fifth-round pick from Toledo, fourth-year pro Darren Fells, a former Arizona Cardinal, and Cole Wick, who made Detroit's team as an undrafted free agent last year, seem to have the best chance to take advantage of extra snaps in practice. Eric Ebron is relegated to watching practice while recovering from a hamstring injury. Paul Sancya AP Photo