Employment event seeks to connect city residents with jobs

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 8:03 PM

DETROIT

Residents looking for jobs can learn about immediate openings and sign up for training opportunities in construction, health care, information technology and other high-demand industries during a Detroit employment event.

The Detroit at Work Opportunities Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at King David Baptist Church on the city's northeast side. It is being held in partnership with the Detroit Employment Solutions Corp.

Detroit at Work was launched in February. It's an extension of the city's workforce development program.

The city says more than 3,600 residents have signed up for the program through the Detroit at Work website and nearly 90 employers have committed to hiring from the program's pipeline. More than 570 residents already have been placed in training since the start of the program.

