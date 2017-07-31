Well-wishes offered for man with Alzheimer's, Down syndrome

In this July 2017 photo, Debra Schaffer opens a birthday card for her brother Scott Homola, that plays the song "Happy", at the home that they share in Elgin, Ill. Schaffer made a public appeal for people to send birthday greetings to Homola, who has Down syndrome as well as Alzheimer's Disease. The two have been touched by the hundreds of responses they have received as a result. Daily Herald, via AP Patrick Kunzer