Child advocates urge back-seat alarms as 2 die in Arizona

FILE - In this June 18, 2014, file photo Cobb County police investigate an SUV where a toddler died near Marietta, Ga., when the father forgot to drop his child off at day care and went to work. A proposed new law that would require carmakers to build alarms for backseats is being pushed by child advocates who say it will prevent kids from dying in hot cars and also streamline the criminal process against caregivers who cause the deaths, cases that can be inconsistent but often heavier-handed against mothers. The latest deaths came in Arizona on triple-digit degree days over the last weekend of July 2017. Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP, File Ben Gray