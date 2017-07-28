New Jersey agrees to new quarantine rules to end Ebola suit

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2014 file photo, Kaci Hickox comes out of her house to speak to reporters in Fort Kent, Maine. New Jersey agreed to put in place new rules regarding quarantines after Hickox, who was quarantined in 2014 after working in Sierra Leone during the deadly Ebola outbreak, filed a lawsuit against the state, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey. In addition to procedural protections, the changes will ensure that a person is quarantined only when it’s medically necessary, under the settlement, which was announced Thursday, July 27, 2017, by the ACLU and private attorneys for Hickox. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo