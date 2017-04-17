News

April 17, 2017 9:42 AM

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

The Associated Press

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology and consumer-focused stocks are leading indexes slightly higher in early trading as investors return from a long holiday weekend.

Facebook and Microsoft each rose 0.6 percent in the first few minutes of trading Monday, while Amazon.com gained 1 percent.

Medical device maker Alere rose 16 percent after it agreed to new terms for a sale to Abbott Laboratories.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,335.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 76 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,526. The Nasdaq composite increased 19 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,824.

