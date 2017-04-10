North Dakota lawmakers scramble to finish before deadline

1:07 Bibb County Junior ROTC units compete in drill meet Pause

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her

3:16 Brooklyn Rouse tells her story 3 months after being shot in the head

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:41 Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters

0:44 Speed demons hit the track in downtown Macon

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

1:04 Mercer opens conference play with win

1:17 Man killed on Berlyn Drive in Crawford County