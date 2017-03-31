Gov. Ducey signs law adding rules for born-alive abortions

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that will oblige doctors who perform abortions to try to revive fetuses that show any signs of life and to have the needed equipment on hand.
Ducey signed the legislation backed by the anti-abortion group Center for Arizona Policy on Friday.
The Legislature's approval of the bill came after another anti-abortion group released a video from October 2014 showing an activist secretly recording an Arizona doctor who performs abortions discussing born alive cases.
Advocates of the measure say it is necessary to ensure that babies born alive are given life-saving care. Opponents say it's an unnecessary state intervention between a doctor and a patient.
Both the House and the Senate voted on the measure Wednesday. Just one Democrat voted for the bill.
