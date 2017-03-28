Near session's end, lawmakers rush on taxes, education bills

1:38 Investigators see similarities in warehouse fires Pause

1:15 He fired gunshots after the door closed on his arm in a home invasion

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

1:28 The Creek 100.9 ups security to stay on the air

0:53 Man shot to death at Bloomfield mart, gunman remains at-large

8:50 GBI announces murder arrest in Tara Grinstead case

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

0:57 Bibb County's first fatal shooting of 2017