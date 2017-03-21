News

March 21, 2017 2:57 AM

Addiction treatment program expanding in Mat-Su borough

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

A faith-based group is expanding its addiction treatment programs in south-central Alaska's Matanuska-Susitna Borough after receiving a $250,000 grant from the state.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mKtSQt) that Set Free Alaska runs an outpatient-based program that helps more than 120 women and children. The organization now plans to open an in-patient residential treatment in August.

Earlier this year, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced it was giving Set Free Alaska a grant to set up the in-patient treatment program for up to 16 women. The organization then secured $1.5 million to purchase a former charter school building, between Wasilla and Palmer.

The group's executive director, Phillip Licht, says the new facility will offer clients a structured environment to help them overcome the temptations of drug addiction.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Demolitions start at site of future Macon athletic field

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos