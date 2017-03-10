Veterans faced health referral delays nearly half the time

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate Pause

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting

2:19 Old nightclub becomes New City Church

0:38 'Why does everything have to be about race?'

0:42 Man shot dead in Warner Robins

1:32 Man had been dead for days at InTown Suites

1:55 New home for Macon's New City Church

4:21 Attorneys describe allegations woman altered crime scene to support self defense claim