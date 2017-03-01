Arkansas panel advances medical pot smoking, edibles ban

1:58 GBI searches for Tara Grinstead's remains in Fitzgerald Pause

1:44 Man flies drone over search area for Tara Grinstead's remains

0:27 Man hit by truck dies on south Macon highway

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Sugar and condiments fly in Waffle House outburst

0:40 Man struck, killed on Pio Nono Avenue

2:29 'I can only go to a grave site,' mother of man slain in nightclub killing says

1:19 Houston teacher gives Japanese students hands-on lesson

1:15 Friends of the Library offer thousands of books for sale