Justice backs measures to address state's drug crisis

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' Pause

2:29 'I can only go to a grave site,' mother of man slain in nightclub killing says

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

1:18 "She was trying to get away from him," stabbing victim's brother says

1:05 Whatever happened to winter?

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

2:21 Wesleyan responds to hate messages left in dorm

1:36 "It never goes away," Ocilla man said of Grinstead's disappearance

0:50 Man charged in two shootings of pizza delivery drivers makes first court appearance