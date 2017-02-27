David Mincey III sworn in as new midstate judge

David Mincey III offers remarks on living life well, just after he was sworn in as a new midstate judge.
Maggie Lee The Telegraph

Crime

Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

Warning: Graphic Content: A surveillance camera caught the fatal confrontation between Kareem Mano and a man deputies identified as De'Andre Malik Thomas. The men appear to hand off something before they get into a heated conversation that ends in gunfire on Feb. 23, 2017, at USA Grocery on Rocky Creek Road in Macon, Georgia.

Local

From Mercer cadet to tank officer

Shannon Martin will be Mercer University's first female ROTC graduate to enter into a combat arms branch of the Army. In May, she will be commissioned as a second lieutenant and graduate with a biology degree.

Editor's Choice Videos