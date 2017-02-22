'Monster' ex-USA Gymnastics doctor charged with sex assault

5:39 Cop Shop Podcast: He begged to be beaten, then took off his clothes Pause

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

2:09 Tour the Bibb County jail with Sheriff David Davis

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection

2:18 How Betty Cantrell feels about her Miss America year

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

2:44 Capricorn Records studio in Macon has long history

1:05 The kazoo has Macon roots