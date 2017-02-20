Georgia House applauds marijuana resolution

Watch as the 2017 Little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom are crowned Feb. 18, 2017, at the Douglass Theatre. Carly Hicks and Javian Davis, both 6-years-old, will serve on the festival's royal court. Video by Liz Fabian
A family fun day at the renovated and improved Rosa Jackson Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, includes youth basketball, a light lunch, demonstrations on how to use new exercise equipment and more,says Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department Director Reggie Moore.
Bibb County jurors found Davis Emmanuel Gay guilty of gun charges in connection with a 2015 shooting outside Macon's Memorial Gym Community Center. They acquitted him of one count of aggravated assault and a mistrial was declared on a second count of aggravated assault. During his Feb. 17, 2017, sentencing,Gay pleaded for mercy, in part due to medical problems he suffers after being shot. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Jessie Gray, who is wanted in the murder of his girlfriend, talked to a Telegraph reporter a couple months ago about a fire at the same home where he allegedly strangled and bludgeoned 58-year-old Brenda Gail Faulkner earlier this week. Gray was living there with Faulkner at the time.
The Center has been closed since January 2016 and underwent a significant improvement project, including a new gymnasium, an exercise room, a splash pad, a new playground and extensive renovations to the existing facility, including a new computer room, new meeting spaces and warming kitchen.