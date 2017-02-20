Georgia House applauds marijuana resolution

State Rep. Heath Clark, R-Warner Robins, asks the state House for support on Feb. 17 on his House Resolution 340. The resolution
Cherry Blossom's littlest royals

Watch as the 2017 Little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom are crowned Feb. 18, 2017, at the Douglass Theatre. Carly Hicks and Javian Davis, both 6-years-old, will serve on the festival's royal court. Video by Liz Fabian

Come out for Rosa Jackson family fun day Saturday

A family fun day at the renovated and improved Rosa Jackson Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, includes youth basketball, a light lunch, demonstrations on how to use new exercise equipment and more,says Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department Director Reggie Moore.

Man found guilty of gun charges in community center shooting asks for mercy

Bibb County jurors found Davis Emmanuel Gay guilty of gun charges in connection with a 2015 shooting outside Macon's Memorial Gym Community Center. They acquitted him of one count of aggravated assault and a mistrial was declared on a second count of aggravated assault. During his Feb. 17, 2017, sentencing,Gay pleaded for mercy, in part due to medical problems he suffers after being shot. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Rosa Jackson Community Center reopens up after nearly a year

The Center has been closed since January 2016 and underwent a significant improvement project, including a new gymnasium, an exercise room, a splash pad, a new playground and extensive renovations to the existing facility, including a new computer room, new meeting spaces and warming kitchen.

