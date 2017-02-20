Georgia House applauds marijuana resolution

Bibb County jurors found Davis Emmanuel Gay guilty of gun charges in connection with a 2015 shooting outside Macon's Memorial Gym Community Center. They acquitted him of one count of aggravated assault and a mistrial was declared on a second count of aggravated assault. During his Feb. 17, 2017, sentencing,Gay pleaded for mercy, in part due to medical problems he suffers after being shot. Video by Amy Leigh Womack