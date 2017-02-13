Northwestern doctor appointed to prevention task force

A Chicago-based physician has been appointed to a national panel that makes evidence-based recommendations on preventive health care.
Dr. Melissa Simon of Northwestern Medicine has been appointed to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Its members are appointed by the Director of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.
The task force is an independent, volunteer panel of 16 national experts in prevention and evidence-based medicine. Its members come from various fields of preventive medicine and primary care.
Simon says it's "a huge honor" to join the task force. She is a professor in the departments of preventive medicine and medical social sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
Comments