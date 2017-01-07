Mental health settlement overseer says state's progress slow

The overseer of a legal settlement requiring New Hampshire to improve mental health services says he may seek court action to force the state to act faster in implementing the terms.
The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2i1ZluX ) Stephen Day, who was appointed by a federal judge to oversee the lawsuit's implementation, was highly critical of the state's progress in a Friday report. New Hampshire is supposed to be improving community-based mental health services following the February 2014 settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Day's report says the state is behind its benchmarks for treating patients in their communities and homes rather than at hospitals and clinics. Assertive Community Treatment teams created to handle this care can only help 865 patients right now. The goal was 1,500 by June 30.
