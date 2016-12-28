Health officials: 108 cases of mumps in King County

0:50 See the lights at The Rock Ranch in 30 seconds Pause

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:10 Mayor Reichert delivers inauguration address

2:42 Trump's White House

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

1:10 Special collections archive holds Mercer's Baptist identity

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

0:26 "They're still coming from as far as I can see"