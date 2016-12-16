Embattled reservation hospital fails inspection again

1:17 Americus police shooting victims were 'very close friends' Pause

1:11 Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'

1:03 Man shot in the face; sheriff stops to help investigation

1:03 Man shot in the face, sheriff stops to help investigation

1:04 Mother of teen slain in 2015 says it's been a rough year

0:45 Suspect in Georgia police shooting found dead

4:06 Macon teen charged with murder says he was talking with his mom when shots were fired

1:26 Tipster helped locate Americus police shooting suspect

3:28 'Bully with a badge' sentenced to prison