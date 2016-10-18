Johnson & Johnson tops Street view as 3Q drug sales surge

2:15 'He never made it back home,' father says Pause

1:15 Nancy Grace signs new book 'Murder at the Courthouse' at Barnes and Noble

1:24 Lake Sinclair boaters could be lost without tower

0:49 Drone view of Lake Sinclair smokestack demolition

0:48 Highlights of special tax projects as $280 million referendum vote nears

0:47 Smokestack comes down on Lake Sinclair

3:21 Gun store bandits break-in

1:27 Southwest Coach: "We knew we were going to win... "

1:24 New Bibb Board of Elections office opens

1:20 Playful polar bear cub plunges into ice bath