NFL Today, Week 6

1:24 Lake Sinclair boaters could be lost without tower Pause

0:49 Drone view of Lake Sinclair smokestack demolition

0:48 Highlights of special tax projects as $280 million referendum vote nears

0:47 Smokestack comes down on Lake Sinclair

3:21 Gun store bandits break-in

1:27 Southwest Coach: "We knew we were going to win... "

1:24 New Bibb Board of Elections office opens

1:20 Playful polar bear cub plunges into ice bath

0:53 Pigs race for glory of Oreo

0:58 Animals play with pumpkins carved into silly faces