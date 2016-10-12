Vermont cabin becomes lab to study wind turbine noise

1:36 Road rage likely cause of shooting death Pause

6:02 Cop Shop Podcast: Guy turns down joint, gets cut; man on toilet drops gun, shoots self

1:52 Men shoot at each other at Macon stoplight

6:03 ‘He just shot him’: Witness describes deputy shooting shoplifting suspect

4:26 Trump and Clinton bicker through Town Hall debate

0:42 Middle Georgia preparations for Hurricane Matthew

1:00 GBI investigates Monroe County deputy shooting

1:43 GBI investigating fatal shooting by Bibb County deputy

1:37 Shoplifting suspect shot and killed by Bibb County deputy

2:18 Tour a Warner Robins church building set to be auctioned online