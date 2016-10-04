Kaiser raising health plan prices for Maui seniors in 2017

Thousands of Maui seniors on Kaiser Permanente's Medicare Advantage plans will have to pay substantially higher premiums if they want to remain covered by the insurer next year.
Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2dGkoSN ) Kaiser is discontinuing its "basic" and "enhanced" individual Medicare plans on the island to offer one combined plan. The changes, which take effect Jan. 1, require members to pay a monthly premium of $194. Maui members currently pay $38 for a basic plan and $180 for the enhanced plan.
Big Island seniors will also see new rates, as Kaiser combines the "essential" and "essential plus" individual Medicare plans into a new plan with a $194 monthly premium. Residents are now paying $63 for essential plans and $202 for essential plus.
Kaiser is reassuring its Medicare members that they can join the new plan or find a different one.
