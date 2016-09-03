Prayer for today (9/4/16)

Our Father, Lord, we come again in your awesome name just to tell you thank you, realizing you are an all-knowing and seeing God and we can't do anything without you. With you, all things are possible. Please, Lord Jesus, have mercy upon us and forgive us for all of our sins and lead us and guide us to do your will. We are so grateful for our families and friends. You stated in your word, Proverb 35:6: Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not to thy own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. So we are trusting everyday in your holy word. Have your way in our lives. We'll say yes to your will. In the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Amen.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments