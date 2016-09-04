Prayer for today (9/5/16)

Our loving God, the more I see men avoiding, hiding, neglecting, denying, forsaking, ignoring, cursing and running from you and saying in their hearts there is no God, the more I am compelled and encouraged to run you down seeking your face. Thank you, Lord, that you still love us in spite of our heart condition and unbelief. Please, rush to save and deliver us from ourselves and Satan, the evil one. Thank you for uprooting and releasing us from the demonic curse of Satan. Amen.
Pamela Harris, Macon
