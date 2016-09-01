Prayer for today (9/2/16)

Thank you, dear Lord, that you make me solid, steadfast, unmovable, dependable, reliable and trustworthy. You make me do what’s right no matter what, so that I exhibit faithfulness to you. I pray that faithfulness to you will continue to grow stronger in my everyday life, so that it reaches out to others, strengthening and inspiring them to become your true servants. Servants of the kingdom of God. Please, help us, Lord, to be real.
Pamela Harris, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments