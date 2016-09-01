Prayer for today (9/2/16)

0:30 NASA releases 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine Pause

1:11 Macon-Bibb has 30 new first responders

2:38 Bond denied for man charged with murder Bibb deputy T.J. Freeman's death

0:51 Tropical Storm Hermine floods Florida roads

1:35 Natrez Patrick confident in fellow inside linebackers

1:51 Dominick Sanders on preparing for UNC

1:17 Hawkins-Muckle says he's ready to face UNC

3:31 Veterans, Houston County more than amped for home stadium

2:18 Freedom Field ready for Friday night football

1:35 'It's very helpful,' Crescent House representative says of money donated from seized gambling funds