Prayer of the Day

August 31, 2016 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (9/1/16)

Father, you are our faithful, loyal friend. What a difference you make in how we think. You teach us to put you first, others second and ourselves last. You show us how to give and forgive. Thank you for being our forever friend. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

