Prayer for today (9/1/16)

Father, you are our faithful, loyal friend. What a difference you make in how we think. You teach us to put you first, others second and ourselves last. You show us how to give and forgive. Thank you for being our forever friend. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
