Prayer for today (8/31/16)

Most merciful and kind Father, I just want to thank you for grace and mercy. All of my life you have been that unseen hand that brought me out so many times when I couldn't see my way. You saw my way out and then took me by the hand and led me to your light. I have faith to believe that you will always bring me out, no matter what. Thank you again. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
