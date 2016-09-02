Prayer of the Day

September 2, 2016 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (9/3/16)

To God I sing this night. Fears that song does fight, sing oh brothers to God’s delight. I give my soul to God’s sight. To God I pray with all my might. I live in God’s chosen place. I call upon God’s grace. Give me peace in this space, that my soul will live eternally, that I might give my love freely, the love that Jesus gave me. Amen.

Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray

