Prayer for today (8/30/16)

Dear Lord, thank you for the plan that you have for me. Let your will, not mine, be done. In times of sadness and in times of joy you are with us. Let us not forget that and let us not be hesitant to lay our burdens upon you. May you strengthen us in times of trouble and share in our joy in times of peace. Help me to rely on you. Help me to remember that everything that I need will be provided. Remind me to stay close to you as I go through today trying to remember "what it is that you have provided in my life today." Amen.
Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville
