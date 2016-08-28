Prayer of the Day

August 28, 2016 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (8/29/16)

A soldier’s daily prayer

Oh my God listen to my heart.

The sound you hear is the voice of fear.

Give me the strength to endure.

Give me the will to face the world before me.

Keep me and my fellow solders out of harm’s way.

If we are to face death let us face it with your

blessings.

I ask these things for your sake and forgiveness.

Forget us as men of war.

We are men who are caught in conflict.

If we should die in this battle,

let our souls rest in the hands of Jesus.

In your name, God, we ask your praise.

I ask this in Jesus’ name and sake

forever. Amen.

Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute payers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Related content

Prayer of the Day

Comments

Videos

Macon women try out for hockey reality show

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos