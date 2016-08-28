Prayer for today (8/29/16)

A soldier’s daily prayer
Oh my God listen to my heart.
The sound you hear is the voice of fear.
Give me the strength to endure.
Give me the will to face the world before me.
Keep me and my fellow solders out of harm’s way.
If we are to face death let us face it with your
blessings.
I ask these things for your sake and forgiveness.
Forget us as men of war.
We are men who are caught in conflict.
If we should die in this battle,
let our souls rest in the hands of Jesus.
In your name, God, we ask your praise.
I ask this in Jesus’ name and sake
forever. Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
