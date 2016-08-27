Prayer for today (8/28/16)

God of the Ages, after the storm, after the dark, after the fear is gone and the day is new, in these holy words we remember and trust you to give us strength. Psalm 121:1: “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth. He will not suffer thy foot to be moved, he that keepeth thee will not slumber. Behold, he that keepeth Israel will not slumber nor sleep. The Lord is thy keeper. The Lord is thy shade upon thy right hand. The sun shall not smite thee by day nor the moon by night. The Lord shall preserve thee from all evil, he shall preserve thy soul. The Lord shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth and even forever more.” For all of the storm victims, O Lord, we pray, Amen.
Sheila Bennet, Jeffersonville
