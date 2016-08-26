Prayer for today (8/27/16)

Dear Heavenly Father, we place our times in your hands. Please hep us to be more tolerant of each other’s differences. Prejudice has no place in the family of God. We are called your children because we are actively following in your footsteps. 1 John 4:18 says, “Whoever does not love, does not know God, because God is love.” Verse 20 says, “Whoever claims to love God yet hates their brother and sister is a liar for whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen.”
Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville
