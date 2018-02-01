Prayer for today (2/2/18)

Most Holy Lord, I see your works here on Earth. I stand amazed at the beauty and magnificent scenes before me. Thank you for my joy that is not claimed by life’s sadnesses and disappointments. I thank you for keeping me in your wings of love. You are so very precious to me and I will forever be yours in faith, in hope and in your behalf. Blessed be your name in all of the earth, I pray, Amen.
Sheila Bennett ,
Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments