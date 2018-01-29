Prayer for today (1/30/18)

Our Holy Jesus, Lord of love and life, we praise your name above all names. We give you thanks for saving us from ourselves for we often do the most dangerous things without a doubt. Help us, we pray, to follow your teaching and take time to think before we act. You continue to guide us along the right path and with grace and forgiveness we strive to do better. Help us to increase in faith and to walk with you as we go through this life. Thank you for loving us just the way we are. In your beautiful name, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
