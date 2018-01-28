Prayer for today (1/29/18)

Our Father which art in heaven, glory and honor I give to you this morning, for being a awesome God you are, the ruler of heaven and earth, you hold it in the palm of your hand, you see all things and there is nothing I could ever hide from thee. I just enjoy giving you my praise because I appreciate all you do. Continue to look out for me and I thank you. I'm not always right, and you are still there for me. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments