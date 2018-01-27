Prayer for today (1/28/18)

Our Father, we thank you for your mercy and grace which woke us up this morning. You protected and watched over us last night as we slept. We just thank you for your unconditional love and for being a forgiving God. We are so grateful for all the many blessings you continually send our way. Continue to have your way in our lives.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
