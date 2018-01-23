Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/24/18)

January 23, 2018 09:00 PM

Our Father, we pause to thank you for our many blessings, Now Father, we pray that you will enable all of us to show forth your greatness by allowing your love to be seen in each of our lives. We pray in the name of Jesus the Christ. Amen.

Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

