Prayer for today (1/24/18)

Our Father, we pause to thank you for our many blessings, Now Father, we pray that you will enable all of us to show forth your greatness by allowing your love to be seen in each of our lives. We pray in the name of Jesus the Christ. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
